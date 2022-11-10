Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has challenged Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) to integrate digital processes in their operations to facilitate interface and integration of remote facilities.

Speaking on Wednesday during a tour of the hospital, the health CS said the move would ensure that lower-level health facilities benefit from specialists domiciled at the referral facility and improve workflow by connecting patients to their care.

While outlining the Ministry of Health focus on harnessing digital healthcare solutions, the CS urged KUTRRH to provide tele-health and virtual healthcare support to lower level hospitals in Counties and Sub Counties.

“That way it would be faster and more efficient to deal with a medical case as the specialist will already have interacted with the patient’s condition before the patient physically arrives at the facility. Observed Nakhumicha.

While lauding the hospital administration for strides registered since the hospital became operational, the CS pledged the government support to further enhance quality of service.

Nakhumicha challenged County governments to set up PET scans at the regional level so as to benefit from the radiopharmaceuticals produced by the Cyclotron machine at KUTRRH and further improve on early detection of the disease which continues to burden many Kenyans.

She noted the need for Level 4&5 County Hospitals or regional blocks investing in a Pet-CT Scans for them to get radiopharmaceuticals from the KUTRRH Cyclotron for diagnosis of cancer at County level.

The CS reiterated the Government commitment to provide Kenyans with the requisite quality healthcare including support to operationalize the CyberKnife services at KUTRRH for non-invasive robotic radiation therapy for cancerous and non-cancerous tumours.

During the visit, the CS toured the emergency area, Cathlab, Special clinics, paediatric wing, integrated molecular imaging centre and the oncology centre where she took time to engage patients undergoing treatment.

She was accompanied by Acting Director General for health Dr. Patrick Amoth, KUTRRH board chairperson Professor Oliver Mugenda, KUTRRH CEO Ahmed Dagane alongside other senior officials from the ministry of health.