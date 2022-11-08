Health cabinet secretary Susan Nakhumicha has challenged the National Health Insurance Fund to align its operations with the needs of its customers.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with the management and board of the NHIF, the health CS said the government remains committed to deliver on its universal healthcare promise with the Fund expected to play a critical role in its implementation.

“There is a need to align your strategic plan with the government’s UHC agenda to make it more patient centred. The government remains committed to ensuring that individuals and communities access quality healthcare services without suffering financial hardship.” Observed Nakhumicha.

This even as she underscored the need for NHIF to fully digitize its operations to enhance efficiency and reduce wastage. “I am encouraged by what you have been able to achieve in-house. Let us make good use of the resources available to improve services even as we go out to bring all stakeholders on board.” Said the health CS.

She said the government has prioritized the constitutional right to health by committing to deliver on its universal healthcare agenda that will focus on primary healthcare and universal system of seamless health insurance.

Speaking during the meeting, NHIF CEO Peter Kamunyu said the fund has embarked on a transformational agenda to enhance efficiency and make it more customer responsive. He pointed out upgrading of the NHIF system which currently operates on a legacy system, development of an optimal centralized healthcare management system, prompt remittance of premiums and budgetary approvals as some of the urgent concerns that needs to be addressed in order to realize the plan.

During the familiarization visit, the CS also toured the NHIF customer experience center that offers around the clock communication support services to its customers. She was accompanied by health PS Susan Mochache, Acting director general for health Dr. Patrick Amoth and several senior officials from the ministry of health.