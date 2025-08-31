Kenya Engineer Magazine (www.KenyaEngineer.co.ke), the definitive publication for engineers, industrial professionals, and technology leaders, is excited to announce that the September–October 2025 issue (Vol. 53, Issue 5) is now in circulation.
This issue focuses on Infrastructure — a sector at the heart of Kenya’s economic transformation. From mega transport projects and energy developments to smart city solutions, we unpack the technologies, policies, and strategies shaping the region’s future.
Inside the September–October 2025 Issue:
- Feature Focus – Infrastructure: In-depth coverage of transformative infrastructure projects redefining Kenya’s economic landscape.
- Expert Insights&Thought Leadership: Contributions from leading engineers, policymakers, and innovators across multiple sectors.
- Technology&Innovation: Discover cutting-edge engineering solutions and tools revolutionizing infrastructure delivery.
- Industry Updates&Opportunities: Stay informed about tenders, policies, and emerging business prospects.
- Exclusive Interviews: Hear directly from industry leaders driving change in Kenya’s engineering ecosystem.
Whether you’re an engineer, policymaker, contractor, manufacturer, student, or technology enthusiast, this issue delivers insights that keep you informed, inspired, and connected to the heartbeat of Kenya’s engineering and industrial transformation.
Availability:
- Print Edition: Get the premium-quality, full-color print edition delivered to your doorstep.
- Digital Edition: Instantly access the full issue anywhere, anytime via downloadable PDF.
Order Now:
- Buy Print Edition: https://apo-opa.co/4p5HyWE
- Buy Digital Edition: https://apo-opa.co/46ekxJo
- Subscribe to Print Edition (6 Issues Per Year): https://apo-opa.co/4n6Joof
For press inquiries, partnerships, or advertising opportunities, contact:
Email: admin@kenyaengineer.co.ke
About Kenya Engineer Magazine:
For over five decades, Kenya Engineer Magazine has been the leading source of information, insights, and inspiration for engineers and industrial professionals across Kenya and East Africa. Published bi-monthly, the magazine covers engineering innovations, project developments, policies, and opportunities shaping the region’s future.
Website: www.KenyaEngineer.co.ke