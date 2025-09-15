We’re delighted to confirm our continued partnership with GIZ Kenya’s Promotion of e-mobility project, who will coordinate a diverse delegation of transport professionals to attend Smarter Mobility Africa 2025 in Johannesburg this 30 Sept – 2 Oct.

The delegation will include senior representatives from Nairobi City County, the Ministry of Roads&Transport (State Department for Transport), the Ministry of Energy&Petroleum (State Department for Energy), Kenya Power&Lighting Company (KPLC), and the Energy&Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) - a cross-section of institutions driving Kenya’s fast-growing e-mobility ecosystem.

Kenya: Africa’s e-Mobility Hub

Kenya has emerged as one of the continent’s most dynamic e-mobility markets - on both the manufacturing and adoption fronts.

Policy-led adoption: Progressive guidelines, pilots, and national frameworks are catalysing real-world deployment and consumer uptake.

From nationwide charging-deployment studies to EPRA’s regulatory work and Nairobi City County’s EV framework, Kenya shows how public policy and private innovation can move in step. GIZ Kenya’s Promotion of E-mobility project continues to build bridges between policy, technology, and finance.

Why This Matters at SMA 2025

At Smarter Mobility Africa, the Kenyan delegation will:

Showcase progress on policy, standards, and regulation that other markets can adapt.

Contribute to dialogues on job creation, skills development, and local manufacturing.

Ben Pullen, Group Director for Mobility at VUKA Group (Smarter Mobility Africa), added:

“Having an organisation like GIZ and a strong delegation from Kenya is really important for Smarter Mobility Africa. This summit is a meeting place for African cities working hard to improve how we move people and goods. Sharing insight, knowledge, plans and projects is essential to accelerating progress.

Not only that – bringing these cities together creates a powerful platform for global and African solution providers and investors to connect with those shaping real change in the transport sector.”

Connect&Learn: Delegation Objectives

Beyond sharing insights, the delegation is coming to learn and build partnerships. Key targets include:

Public sector peers: City leaders, transport authorities, utilities, and regulators from across Africa.

Researchers&academia: Research, pilots, and training models for capacity building.

They’ll leverage conference sessions, curated networking, the SMA app’s delegate connections, site visits, and workshops to accelerate practical collaboration.

Michael Schuster, Team Lead Sustainable Mobility, GIZ Kenya shared that:

“Kenya is positioning itself as a leader in Africa’s e-mobility transition, not only through progressive policies but also by ramping up real solutions on the ground. At Smarter Mobility Africa 2025, we look forward to showcasing Kenya’s progress while also learning from our peers across the continent.

For GIZ, it is an honor to facilitate this exchange and support our partners in government to connect with innovators, financiers, and regulators who are shaping the future of clean and inclusive transport.”

A Platform for Africa’s Future

SMA is about more than technology - it’s about connecting leaders, speeding up learning cycles, and turning ideas into bankable projects. Through GIZ’s partnership, Kenya’s successes and challenges will contribute to shaping a continent-wide push toward cleaner, more inclusive mobility.

Smarter Mobility Africa 2025

30 Sept – 2 Oct | Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. For more information about the Smarter Mobility Africa, visit: https://apo-opa.co/4n5QwBO

