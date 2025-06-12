Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation, chaired by Ainabkoi MP Hon. Samuel Chepkonga, to discuss the Social Health Insurance (Tariffs for Healthcare Services) Regulations, 2025 (Legal Notice No. 56 of 2025). The session was held at Bunge Towers, Nairobi.

During the engagement, Hon. Duale provided a comprehensive briefing on the scope of services covered under the tariff structure, anchored on the three key health funds established under the Social Health Authority:

Primary Health Care Fund – Supports access to preventive and basic healthcare services, with a focus on community-level interventions, disease prevention, and health education. Social Health Insurance Fund – Provides coverage for essential medical services, targeting routine and necessary treatments to ensure members receive comprehensive healthcare. Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illnesses Fund – Offers financial protection for high-cost and urgent medical needs, including long-term and specialised care.

The CS also explained the use of means testing during SHA registration to determine eligibility for government support based on income and assets. He highlighted the Lipa SHA Pole Pole initiative—an instalment-based contribution model—and the planned shift from monthly to annual payment cycles to enhance flexibility and compliance.

Hon. Duale reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to good governance, transparency, and robust public participation in the formulation of statutory instruments, in line with the Statutory Instruments Act, Cap. 2A.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, and Social Health Authority CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi.