In a major stride toward combating cancer, Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, joined by members of the G7 Strategy County Chapter Activation—H.E Fatuma Achani (host), H.E. Anne Waiguru, H.E. Wavinya Ndeti, H.E. Cecily Mbarire, H.E. Susan Kihika, and H.E. Gladys Wanga, officially commissioned the Kwale Sub-County Hospital Oncology Centre today.

The CS emphasized that the facility will provide essential cancer treatment services to residents of Kwale and neighboring regions. During the event, Dr. Barasa underscored the urgent need for cancer care in Kenya, where breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer, accounting for 23% of all cases, with 7,243 new diagnoses annually.

She expressed concern over the late-stage diagnosis of many patients but remained optimistic about the government’s efforts to curb breast cancer mortality through universal health coverage (UHC) and the establishment of more public cancer centers. “The opening of this oncology center is a significant step forward in ensuring that more Kenyans have access to life-saving cancer care,” Dr. Barasa said.

The Kenya Kwanza government is committed to providing accessible and affordable healthcare for all, as enshrined in the Constitution. She praised the ongoing reforms by the Social Health Authority (SHA), aimed at enhancing the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services. Kwale County’s designation as a Mid-Level Cancer Centre will allow it to offer comprehensive cancer care in line with international standards.

Dr. Barasa also urged Kenyans to register with the SHA to benefit from free primary healthcare and access to essential health products and technologies. Dr. Barasa called on all Kenyans to actively join the fight against cancer by participating in early screening, awareness campaigns, and offering community support to those affected.

“We each have a role to play in ensuring no one faces breast cancer alone,” she said. “The time to act is now.” The Kwale Oncology Centre is expected to ease the burden on cancer patients in the coastal region by reducing the need for long-distance travel to larger cancer treatment centers.