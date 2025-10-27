Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today convened an inaugural meeting with Ministry of Health staff to strengthen Kenya’s healthcare agenda and reaffirm the collective commitment to deliver quality, accessible, and people-centred healthcare services for all Kenyans, anchored on Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The meeting underscored that the success of the country’s healthcare system depends on unity, professionalism, and teamwork across all cadres, programmes, and institutions within the Ministry.

In his keynote address, Hon. Duale emphasised the need for open communication, collaboration, and mutual respect, calling on staff to create a work environment that prioritises patient outcomes and efficiency in service delivery.

He further reiterated the importance of upholding public service values as outlined in Article 232 of the Constitution — transparency, professionalism, integrity, and accountability — which are essential to building trust and ensuring effective health service delivery.

The CS also echoed H.E. President Dr William Ruto’s vision of transforming Kenya into a first-world nation through economic reform, industrialisation, and investment in education, technology, and agriculture, noting that health remains a critical enabler of this transformation under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Interactive sessions during the meeting fostered teamwork, problem-solving, and alignment with the Ministry’s strategic vision.

Hon. Duale commended all Ministry staff for their dedication in safeguarding the health of the nation and urged continued collaboration to achieve Kenya’s health transformation goals.

The meeting was co-chaired by Principal Secretaries Dr Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) and Ms Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards).