Kenya is set to partner with South Korea in the area of vaccines and pharmaceuticals manufacturing, with both countries exchanging technology, health financing, management information systems, and health commodity security.

This announcement was made during a meeting held today at Afya House in Nairobi, where Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha A. Wafula, hosted the visiting Health and Welfare committee members of Gyeonggido provincial government from South Korea, together with the Baringo County Governor, H.E. Benjamin Cheboi.

Last year, CS Wafula visited Seoul, South Korea, where she toured SK Biosciences, an international vaccine manufacturing company. She also held a meeting with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), where Kenya formally sought admission as a state party.

Kenya is currently in the process of setting up the Kenya Biovax Institute, which will be tasked with manufacturing vaccines and other pharmaceuticals locally. The country signed an agreement with Exim Bank last year to offer financial avenues to those interested in venturing into vaccines and pharmaceuticals manufacturing.

During the meeting, Governor Cheboi implored the Korean government to offer employment opportunities to youths who graduate from health training institutions within his county.

This partnership between Kenya and South Korea will go a long way in boosting the country’s healthcare sector, as local manufacturing of vaccines and pharmaceuticals will not only reduce costs but also ensure their availability, especially in the remote areas.