Embassy of Japan in Kenya


On 24th January 2024, H.E. Ambassador OKANIWA Ken paid a courtesy call on Hon. Zacharia Mwangi NJERU, Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation. CS NJERU expressed his gratitude to Japan’s longstanding cooperation on water, sanitation and irrigation. CS NJERU confirmed that the working group shall be established to discuss the “100 Dams Project” as a follow-up of his meeting with Hon. KOKUBA, the State Minister of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism which took place on 10 January. They had fruitful discussions on further cooperation including reduction of non-revenue water in urban water supply, strengthening operation and maintenance of rural water supply, and new irrigation scheme in western areas such as Ahero region of Kisumu County.

