Kenya has significantly reduced the impact of HIV/AIDS over the past ten years, achieving a remarkable 68% reduction in AIDS-related deaths, from 58,446 in 2013 to 18,473 in 2022. Additionally, new HIV infections have dropped from 101,448 in 2013 to 22,154 in the same period.

Highlighting these achievements, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, emphasized the importance of developing a robust HIV Sustainability Operational Plan that reflects Kenya's national aspirations and realities. He stated, “This plan will serve as our blueprint to preserve and build upon the gains we have made. It will require collective effort, innovative thinking, and steadfast commitment from all stakeholders involved.”

To maintain and expand these successes, Mr. Kimtai engaged in a productive discussion with representatives from various health sector organizations during the inaugural meeting of the steering committee. This committee will oversee the development and implementation of the operational plan aimed at sustaining the gains made in the HIV response.

He urged all participants to focus on addressing the gaps and ensuring accelerated progress beyond 2030. “Let us move forward with resolve and unity to shape a future where HIV no longer poses a threat to our nation's health, development, and prosperity," he added.

The steering committee's work marks a pivotal step in Kenya's ongoing efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, showcasing the country's dedication to achieving long-term health and development goals.