African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies is pleased to announce the participation of KAESO Energy Services, an African-owned energy services company, as part of this year’s strategic program. Represented by General Manager Jorge de Morais, KAESO will offer critical insight into the role of specialized service providers in advancing Africa’s upstream sector – particularly in the areas of well integrity, reservoir optimization and local capacity building.

With active operations across Angola and Namibia, KAESO Energy Services has emerged as a vital partner to international oil companies and national operators alike. The company’s tailored, cost-effective solutions are designed to improve asset reliability, extend production lifecycles, and reduce operational risks, all while building domestic technical capabilities. In Angola, KAESO is strategically positioned to support the country’s growing project pipeline by delivering highly specialized services that align with local content objectives and long-term energy security goals.

In Namibia, the company is playing a catalytic role in developing local participation in the sector, having recently supported the launch of the Namibia Youth Energy Forum’s Lüderitz Chapter. The initiative aims to equip local technicians, entrepreneurs and service providers with industry-specific skills and practical knowledge, ensuring that emerging oil and gas developments translate into tangible benefits for Namibians. KAESO’s involvement in these initiatives underscores its broader mission: to enable African countries to own and operate critical components of their energy value chains.

At AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies, KAESO will spotlight the technical and commercial strategies it employs to deliver high-performance well solutions while maintaining strict HSE standards. The company is also set to share lessons from its regional expansion and highlight how indigenous firms can adapt to shifting energy demands by investing in technology, training and strategic partnerships.

“KAESO is a powerful example of what African-grown service companies can achieve when they prioritize both technical excellence and local development,” says Oré Onagbesan, Program Director at AEW. “We are excited to welcome them to AEW 2025, where their insights will contribute meaningfully to conversations around efficiency, resilience and inclusive growth in the energy sector.”

AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies continues to serve as the premier platform for showcasing Africa’s energy ecosystem, including its fast-growing service sector. As E&P activity accelerates across the continent, the need for agile, homegrown service providers has never been greater. AEW: Invest in African Energies offers these companies the visibility, networks and dealmaking opportunities they need to scale operations, form regional partnerships and play a transformative role in Africa’s energy future.

