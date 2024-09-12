World Football Summit (WFS) (https://WorldFootballSummit.com) is thrilled to announce Juventus Football Club as the winner of the prestigious WFS Award for Most Impactful Branding Initiative, presented by Summa Branding. This honor recognizes exceptional branding campaigns within the football industry, awarded to companies, clubs, institutions, or individuals who have demonstrated outstanding creativity and impact.

Juventus Football Club secured the award for their groundbreaking approach to storytelling through its Juventus Creator Lab initiative, which has played a pivotal role in connecting with fans globally through compelling content creation. This innovative project was inspired by an LA-style content house or gaming studio with diverse content capabilities allowing the company to quickly output documentaries, short-form content, live streaming, and podcasts. The Juventus Creator Lab has also forged numerous global influencer partnerships, significantly expanding its potential for scaled impact.

Jan Alessie, Co-Founder of World Football Summit, commented on Juventus' achievement: "The Juventus Creator Lab effectively raises content as a new key pillar in the sports business model, thanks to its ability to reach, connect and engage different segments worldwide."

Juventus Football Club succeeds last year's winners, Fortuna Düsseldorf, who were recognized for their outstanding "Fortuna for All" campaign.

Mike Armstrong, CMO of Juventus Football Club, reflected on the accomplishment.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition and thank the World Football Summit and judges for the consideration. The Juventus Creator Lab was built with fans at the core of the idea and continues to deliver for us across all areas of the business. We’re just getting started!”

The award will be presented during the WFS Awards ceremony, hosted by Junta de Andalucía, on September 18 in Sevilla as part of WFS Europe.

Summa Branding, the award presenter, has a track record of developing remarkable branding projects for major players in the football industry, including FC Barcelona, Kings League, and World Football Summit itself.

This recognition underscores the importance of innovative branding strategies in modern football, as clubs and organizations strive to engage fans in increasingly creative ways.

The World Football Summit Awards Gala will be celebrated as part of the eighth edition of WFS Europe on September 18th-19th in Sevilla, a premier gathering of the global football industry. This landmark event is set to bring together over 2,000 football industry professionals and decision-makers from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from an impressive lineup of speakers, including Italian football legend Giorgio Chiellini, LaLiga President Javier Tebas, Hammad Albalawi (Head of the Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup™ 2034 bid), and Toni Nadal, among others. WFS Europe is proudly supported by key partners such as Turkish Airlines, Junta de Andalucía, The Football Business Academy, Scoreplay, Meltwater, Radisson Hotel Group, and LaLiga, with additional representation from leading brands and institutions like Deloitte, the British Embassy, and CaixaBank. The event will also welcome representatives from major football organizations and clubs, including the European Club Association, UEFA, Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Sevilla FC, Real Betis Balompié, Liverpool FC, and Juventus Football Club, alongside hundreds of other influential entities.

WFS Europe truly embodies the convergence of the entire football industry ecosystem, offering unparalleled networking and insights for all attendees. For more information about the WFS Awards and WFS Europe, please visit https://Europe.WorldFootballSummit.com.

