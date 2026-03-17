Junior Achievement Africa (JA Africa) (www.JA-Africa.org), Union Chrétienne de Jeunes Gens Togo (YMCA Togo) and Boeing [NYSE: BA] have delivered entrepreneurship training to 738 high school students in Togo this year.

The JA Company Program in Togo encouraged participants to develop business ideas that address sustainability challenges in their communities. The program included several key entrepreneurship modules, including identifying problems and opportunities, creativity and idea generation, market research, business model design, business plan development, basic financial management, marketing and communications, pitching and project presentation, and sustainable business management.

Through this structured learning, students gained practical skills to identify community needs and create and manage their own businesses responsibly.

“In Africa, young people have the ideas and energy to drive meaningful change,” said Henok Teferra Shawl, Boeing managing director for Africa. “Our partnership with JA Africa has already helped more than 5,000 young people across the continent unlock their potential. I am proud that the program in Togo produced 45 student-led small businesses, creating local economic opportunities in West Africa.”

The program culminated in the national youth entrepreneurship competition, held on March 14 in Lomé. Forty students from shortlisted teams, representing ten schools from Lomé and the Maritime region, presented their business projects to a panel of judges.

The grand prize was awarded to SmartAir from CS BAPTISTE, Kangnikopé, which proposed an Intelligent Fan, a ventilation system that automatically activates based on temperature.

“When young people are given the opportunity to build and run real companies, they begin to see themselves differently — as creators of value and drivers of change,” said Vincent Supparayen, director of strategy and development for non-anglophone Africa at Junior Achievement Africa. “Through the JA Company Program, we equip young people in Togo with the entrepreneurial skills and sustainability mindset they need to thrive in their communities.”

“At YMCA Togo, we believe that every young person has the potential to transform their community. The JA Company Program not only provides them with the tools to create and manage a business, but also gives them the opportunity to become sustainable change-makers in their environment,” said Mr. Dodji Kevin FIASHINOU, national president of YMCA-Togo. “We are proud to support these young people in their entrepreneurial journey and to see their ideas come to life in projects that strengthen the local economy.”

JA Africa and Boeing have been partners since 2021, delivering entrepreneurship and sustainability programs in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Madagascar, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and now Togo. Alumni of the programs have consistently demonstrated success, with many launching their own businesses and creating jobs in their communities.

Such outcomes are vital for Africa, home to the world’s fastest-growing youth population. According to the International Labor Organization, young people in Sub-Saharan Africa are more likely than adults to face unemployment or underemployment. In Togo, limited formal job creation has also contributed to irregular migration as young people seek opportunities abroad, a trend highlighted by the World Bank. The program aims to tackle youth unemployment head-on.

Media Contacts:

Ellen Ukpi

JA Africa Marketing and Communications

info@ja-africa.org

Evgeniia Teterina

Boeing Communications

evgeniia.teterina@boeing.com

About Junior Achievement Africa:

Junior Achievement Africa is one of the largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs working on the economic empowerment of young Africans. We deliver hands-on learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, financial capability, STEM, and digital skills to over 1.6 million young people annually across 23 countries. We empower young people to tackle real-world problems, launch their businesses, and confidently step into the future of work. JA Africa is an ecosystem leader in youth entrepreneurship education across the continent, bringing together governments, corporations, educators, and communities to transform how young Africans are prepared for future success. By creating scalable, inclusive learning experiences and nurturing a generation of changemakers, we are helping to reshape Africa’s economic narrative. Learn more: www.JA-Africa.org.

About YMCA Togo:

YMCA is an international Christian movement founded in 1844, present in Togo since 1903. Initially integrated into the youth activities of the Evangelical Church of Togo, it gradually became an autonomous organization and is now recognized as a development NGO in Togo. Its vision is to strengthen the capacity of young people. Its values are responsibility, commitment, and honesty. Its interventions focus on four areas: citizenship education, employment and entrepreneurship, youth health, and rights and justice. With more than a century of roots in Togo, YMCA Togo is now a key player in youth leadership and development. Learn more: www.YMCATogo.org

About Boeing Africa:

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company has been driving Africa’s aviation growth for over seven decades, with Boeing’s market share in African commercial aviation reaching 70%. Boeing has offices in Ethiopia and South Africa and field service representatives working with airlines across the continent. Over the last decade, Boeing has invested $14.5 million in community partnerships with universities and non-profits in Africa. More than 58,500 people have participated in Boeing’s educational programs across the continent over the last five years alone. Learn more: https://www.Boeing.Africa.