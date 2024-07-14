Delegation of the European Union to Libya


The EU and its Member States stand firm in our commitment to defending freedom of expression across the country in Libya and the protection of journalists and media workers. The freedom of media is crucial to democratic transition. We echo UNSMIL's concern about the increasing nationwide trend of arbitrary detention of individuals who peacefully express their political views and promote the right to freedom of expression. The growing climate of fear and deteriorating civic space highlighted by UNSMIL’s reports demands immediate attention and action from all stakeholders to uphold the rule of law and respect human rights in Libya.

We are concerned by the reported arrest on 11 July of journalist Ahmed Sanussi. We join UNSMIL in calling for his immediate release and swift action from Libya's judicial and law enforcement authorities to ensure the safety and rights of individuals, journalists and media workers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Libya.