Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation will engage with young leaders, nutrition experts and advocates in a free live-streamed event by Africa.com (www.Africa.com). The event, NutriVision: A Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition, will feature insights from Mr. Gates, and the talented musician Jon Batiste following their meetings with inspiring Africans working on the most pressing development challenges.

Mr. Gates, Mr. Batiste and experts in the field of nutrition will participate in a live dialogue and Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com will host the virtual audience. They will underscore the alarming decline in funding for nutrition, which threatens to exacerbate global health challenges, and the potential health crisis if action is not taken. The dialogue will also focus on the latest advancements in nutritional science, highlighting innovative tools and strategies to combat malnutrition in Africa, and showcase how local and regional efforts are leading the way in addressing nutritional deficiencies.

Join us in this event to exchange ideas, inspire action, and collaborate on transformative solutions for shaping Africa’s future.

The live-streamed event will take place on Tuesday September 3rd at 3.30PM- 5.00PM WAT. You can register here (http://apo-opa.co/3Z5uVQz) to attend virtually.

About Africa.com:

Africa.com is a leading digital media company that provides a trusted voice on African news, business, culture, and information. With a reach spanning the continent and beyond, Africa.com delivers timely content that informs, inspires, and connects. Through insightful perspectives, and comprehensive coverage, Africa.com highlights the diverse stories shaping Africa’s future, making it the go-to source for understanding the dynamic and evolving landscape of the continent. In addition to its robust online platform, Africa.com hosts live stream events across Africa, engaging audiences through multiple channels to bring the continent's most pressing issues to the forefront.

About the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation:

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, it focuses on improving people’s health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, it seeks to ensure that all people—especially those with the fewest resources—have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Co-chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and the board of trustees.