Recently, at the JETOUR Global Travel+ Conference 2024 (www.JETOURGlobal.com) in Fuzhou, JETOUR emphasized the importance of wildlife conservation and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the pursuit of "Travel as ESG Practices". After releasing a teaser of Discovery's documentary "Return of the Cheetah", JETOUR invited the documentary's protagonist, Hazen Audel, a renowned biologist and artist, to jointly launch the charity auction for the protection of cheetahs. JETOUR announced that all proceeds from the auction will be donated to cheetah conservation, continuing its consistent support for ecological conservation.

JETOUR: Cheetah Protection will be Our Long-term Public Service

At the conference, more than 1,000 people watched the teaser of the documentary "Return of the Cheetah". The documentary, jointly produced by JETOUR, the Discovery Channel and the Cheetah Conservation Fund, uses the Namibian grasslands in Africa as a backdrop to illustrate the plight of the cheetah around the world, and to encourage more people to get involved in this public welfare activity and help protect the environment for the survival of wildlife, including the cheetah.

While discussing cheetah conservation with Dr. Laura Marker, founder of the Cheetah Conservation Fund, and Hazen Audel, the main character in the documentary, Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR Auto, said, "Public welfare is not just about giving. It is about encouraging more people to get involved. Through our cheetah conservation project, we hope to raise awareness of the importance of wildlife conservation and inspire more people to get involved. When we add up every small act of kindness, it creates energy that can help build a better and more harmonious world.”

On September 20, 2024, JETOUR officially announced its strategic partnership with CCF in South Africa. In support of CCF, JETOUR will sponsor the care of two orphan/non-releasable cheetahs and donate official vehicles to improve cheetah habitats. JETOUR has successfully adopted a wild cheetah and partnered with the Discovery Channel to produce the documentary "Return of the Cheetah" about the growth of the cheetah cub. Hazen Audel also brought his own hand-carved "Cheetah's Guardian" artwork for the auction. He said, "I am very fortunate to be able to participate in the ESG project of cheetah conservation, and during the filming of the documentary I was very touched by the actions of JETOUR and CCF to help cheetahs continue to live on earth. With the sculptures I created for cheetah conservation, I hope to attract new people to see what's happening in the world. I wanted the proceeds from the sculptures to go back into the efforts of wildlife conservation.

Travel as ESG Practices: Enriching the "Travel+" Strategy

Currently, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) mission has become a significant trend in corporate development. JETOUR has incorporated ESG mission into its business and global development since its establishment.

In China, JETOUR launched the long-term charitable program of "Journey of Hope", focusing on the education and healthcare of left-behind children. Since 2020, JETOUR and its users have organized over 300 charitable activities. The company also established an ESG section on its app, encouraging users to participate in various charitable activities, with plans to hold 2,000 events over the next decade.

Internationally, JETOUR follows the "In somewhere. For somewhere" philosophy, conducting various charitable activities, such as traffic safety campaigns in Angola, sponsorship of vehicles for disabled athletes in Peru, support for rural road construction in Kazakhstan, and donations to children's education in Saudi Arabia. Through these initiatives, JETOUR continues to demonstrate that travel and ESG are deeply interconnected, creating social value for regions where it operates.

Li Xueyong, President of JETOUR Auto, said, “With the development of JETOUR’s global business, we are increasingly aware of the harmonious symbiosis between economic development and the ecological environment. If we treat the earth well, the earth will treat us well. Cooperation with CCF is just the beginning. In the future, we will continue to support ecological conservation and contribute to global sustainable development.”