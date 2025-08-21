On August 21, commencing at 1:30 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Amb. Monday Semaya Kenneth Kumba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan, who is visiting Japan to participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). The overview of the meeting is as follows:
- At the outset, Minister IWAYA stated that stability in South Sudan is important for peace and stability of the region and, referring to Japan’s support for South Sudan to date, expressed Japan’s intention to continue supporting South Sudan as an escort runner. In response, Minister Semaya expressed gratitude for Japan’s support for South Sudan to date and expressed his hope that Japanese companies would expand their investment in South Sudan.
- Following that, Minister IWAYA stated that Japan will provide new assistance in the areas of food and landmines, and expressed his hope for the improvement of security through the implementation of the peace agreement in order to encourage Japanese companies to invest in South Sudan. In response, Minister Semaya mentioned the importance of TICAD and expressed his expectations for TICAD's achievements in areas such as infrastructure, human resource development, and human resource exchange. He also stated that the Government of South Sudan will work toward the implementation of the peace agreement, including the holding of elections.
- The two Ministers exchanged views regarding various regional and international challenges, including their policies toward North Korea including on the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abductions issue, as well as the United Nations Security Council reform and concurred in closely working together.