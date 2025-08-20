On August 20, commencing at 4:20 p.m. for approximately 25 minutes, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Ambassador Yusuf Maitama TUGGAR, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is visiting Japan to participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). The overview of the meeting is as follows:
- At the outset, Minister IWAYA expressed his desire to deepen cooperation in the economic field and in addressing global issues, with Nigeria, a leader in Africa, which shared values and principles such as democracy and the rule of law. In response, Minister Tuggar expressed his high appreciation for Japan’s efforts in public and private sectors for TICAD to date and stated his desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and climate change fields, as well as in international fora.
- Following that, Minister IWAYA expressed his intention to strengthen cooperation with Nigeria on startups and to collaborate in the fields such as global health. In response, Minister Tuggar expressed his gratitude for Japan's support for Nigeria and stated his desire to deepen bilateral relations, including in the areas of business or international cooperation, then added his hope to cooperate in minerals, AI capacity building and fisheries. Minister also mentioned that he would like to continue promoting startups and economic integration and thus invite investments from Japan.
- The two ministers confirmed to work together to respond to various regional and international challenges, including their policies towards North Korea including on the nuclear and missile issues and the abductions issue, as well as the United Nations Security Council reform.