President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has conveyed farewell messages to the Iranian and Japanese Ambassadors following the climax of their tour of duty to Ghana.

At separate events today, November 4th, 2024, at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo extended the gratitude of the nation to the two envoys, for contributing to deepen the several years of cooperation and collaboration between Ghana and their respective countries.

Clad in the traditional Fugu, Ambassador Bijam Gerami Nazoksara, outgoing Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, presented his letters of credence to President Akufo-Addo in September 2022 to mark the beginning of his duty tour in Ghana and considers himself the latest ambassador of Ghana’s rich cultural diversity.

Ambassador Mochizuki Hisanobu, outgoing Japanese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, first served as Head of Mission at the Japanese Embassy from 2009 to 2012 and returned as Ambassador in 2021 till date.

He congratulated Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on her recent selection as Secretary General of the Commonwealth and alluded to the strong ties established in Ghana due to his near decade-long association with the country.

President Akufo-Addo mentioned the “very warm relations” between Ghana and Japan and the common aspirations of the two countries at both the bilateral and multilateral levels.

On Iran, he said it has been about half a century of friendly relations between Iran and Ghana and hoped that with the intervention of the United Nations, Iran and Israel will be able to find a way of addressing their common problems in the interest of regional and global peace and stability.