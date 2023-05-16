Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On May 16, the Government of Japan decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 3.5 million for refugees and returnees in neighboring countries of the Sudan.

  • Through this Emergency Grant Aid, the Government of Japan will implement assistance worth USD 3.5 million in total through international organizations in the areas of shelter, essential goods, food and protection in response to the influx of a large number of refugees and returnees into Egypt, Chad and South Sudan due to the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started in April.
  • This is to embody the statement by Prime Minister KISHIDA during his visit to Africa, in which he expressed Japan’s readiness to provide emergency humanitarian assistance for refugees in neighboring countries of the Sudan.
  • Japan, in close coordination with related countries, will continue to work on early ceasefire in the Sudan and humanitarian assistance.
