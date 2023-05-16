On May 16, the Government of Japan decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 3.5 million for refugees and returnees in neighboring countries of the Sudan.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
- Through this Emergency Grant Aid, the Government of Japan will implement assistance worth USD 3.5 million in total through international organizations in the areas of shelter, essential goods, food and protection in response to the influx of a large number of refugees and returnees into Egypt, Chad and South Sudan due to the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started in April.
- This is to embody the statement by Prime Minister KISHIDA during his visit to Africa, in which he expressed Japan’s readiness to provide emergency humanitarian assistance for refugees in neighboring countries of the Sudan.
- Japan, in close coordination with related countries, will continue to work on early ceasefire in the Sudan and humanitarian assistance.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.