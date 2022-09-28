On September 28, commencing at 13:25 for approximately 25 minutes, Mr. MATSUNO Hirokazu, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, received a courtesy call from H. E. Eng. Kamel Elwazer, Minister of Transport of the Arab Republic of Egypt, who is visiting Japan to attend the state funeral for late former Prime Minister Abe in the capacity of special envoy of President El-Sisi. The overview is as follows:
- At the outset, Minister Elwazer handed over President El-Sisi’s letter addressed to the Prime Minister Kishida to Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno and expressed his heartfelt condolence for the passing of late former Prime Minister Abe. In response, Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno expressed his appreciation for Minister Elwazer’s attendance at the state funeral for former Prime Minister Abe and stated that he would like Minister Elwazer to convey deep gratitude of Japan to President El-Sisi.
- Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno appreciated the fact that Japan-Egypt relationship, which was enhanced by the strong trust between former Prime Minister Abe and President El-Sisi, has been bearing fruit such as corporation on Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), Cairo Metro Line 4, Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) and Japanese education system in Egypt. He also expressed his expectation for increased investment by Japanese companies through improvement in the investment environment in Egypt. In response, Minister Elwazer showed his gratitude for Japan's support to Egypt in various fields, both public and private, and expressed his expectation for further Japanese investment in Egypt.
- Furthermore, both sides reaffirmed the partnership between the two countries and concurred on continued corporation in order to further enhance bilateral relationship.