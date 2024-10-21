The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Policy and Human Resource Development Grant (PHRDG), a bilateral trust fund created by Japan in 1994.The initiative has contributed significantly to the development of Africa's human capital, supporting over 100 transformational projects across various sectors.

Presenting a commemorative publication on the trust fund at the Ministry of Finance in Tokyo on Wednesday, 16 October, Dr Akinwumi Adesina Adesina, African Development Bank Group President said the publication highlights three decades of successful collaboration and the impactful projects funded by the Policy and Human Resource Development Grant, as well as the critical role the grant has played in Africa’s socioeconomic development.

Over the past three decades, Japan has contributed JPY 5.3 billion ($ 37.4 million) to the PHRDG, supporting 107 projects, with 96 completed and 11 ongoing as of September 2024. In recent years, the trust fund has seen a notable increase in contributions, underscoring Japan’s renewed commitment to fostering a climate-smart, resilient, inclusive, and integrated Africa.

Japan's Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, Atsushi Mimura, said he was pleased the country's partnership with the African Development Bank Group was going well. He pledged continued support, particularly for the African Development Fund, the private sector, and Japanese and African start-ups

"We look forward to deepening Japan's relationship with the African Development Bank," he said.

Mimura described the African Development Bank Group's partnership with the World Bank's plan to bring electricity to 300 million Africans (Mission 300) as a powerful narrative that draws attention to the continent's energy needs.

Adesina commended Japan for its strong support of the African Dev?

elopment Fund, noting that the Fund has delivered impressive results. He sought the country's support on a wide range of issues, including the 17th general replenishment of the African Development Fund, Mission 300 (http://apo-opa.co/3YcTfy2), Special Drawing Rights, the private sector, and start-ups, among others.

“We thank the people of Japan for standing in solidarity with the people of Africa," Adesina said.

Since its establishment, the PHRDG has been a vehicle for Japan to share its expertise and experience in human resource development, empowering Africans to lead the transformation of their societies and economies. The grant has supported a wide range of projects aligned with Japan and the African Development Bank Group’s shared objective of human capital development. Officials said the projects have laid the groundwork for accelerated economic growth in Africa.

In a foreword to the Policy and Human Resource Development Grant at 30 publication, Deputy Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs Daiho Fujii, expressed Japan’s pride in celebrating the 30th anniversary of the PHRDG.

“Japan is leading the international community's efforts to overcome global challenges, particularly those affecting vulnerable populations. Through the PHRDG, we provide technical cooperation to develop the human resources that will drive Africa’s socioeconomic transformation. Our partnership with the African Development Bank Group is key to realizing a more resilient and prosperous Africa.”

As the Policy and Human Resource Development Grant enters its fourth decade, the African Development Bank Group and Japan have expressed eagerness to expand their partnership. With six new projects in the 2024–2025 pipeline, including initiatives in higher education, debt management, and climate-smart agriculture, the trust fund remains a critical tool for delivering impact across Africa, officials said.

Both parties pledged to continue to work hand in hand to unlock the potential of Africa’s human capital, fostering innovation and economic development for generations to come.

Japan–Africa Dream Scholarship Program: Investing in the Future

Among the most impactful PHRDG-funded initiatives is the Japan-Africa Dream Scholarship Program (JADS), launched in 2017. This program aims to develop Africa’s human capital by offering scholarships to high-achieving African students for master’s studies in fields such as agriculture, development economics, energy, and public health. To date, the program has awarded scholarships to 23 students from 10 African countries, two-thirds of whom are women.

Graduates of the JADS program have gone on to make significant contributions to their home countries. Alumni include Mary Yeboah Asantewaa from Ghana, who now works at SORA Technology in Accra, leveraging drone technology to control infectious diseases, and Glory Sibale from Malawi, who joined Tokyo’s Taiyo-Yuka recycling company, focusing on sustainable agricultural project management.

As part of his mission to Japan, Adesina also met with Nobumitsu Hayashi, the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, to expand collaboration in key areas, including agriculture, healthcare, energy access, support for youth entrepreneurs, critical minerals, and regional corridors.

Later Wednesday, Adesina met with the leadership of the Association of African Economic and Development Japan, where both parties discussed potential collaborations for impactful projects. He continued with meetings with Kanetsugu Mike, Chairman of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and Ken Shibuya, Co-Chairman of the Global South Africa Committee of Keizai Doyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives).

The African Development Bank president invited business leaders to the 2024 Africa Investment Forum to be held in Rabat in December. Adesina also hosted representatives of the African diplomatic corps, development partners, and the private and public sectors, where they discussed leveraging co-creative relationships with Japanese companies and institutions.

Media Contact:

Emeka Anuforo

Communications and External Relations Department

media@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org