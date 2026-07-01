Just after 05:00 am this morning, Emirates’ (www.Emirates.com) long-awaited third daily flight between Dubai and Nairobi arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for the first time. With the launch of EK717, Emirates now offers 21 weekly flights on the Dubai-Nairobi route, strengthening global connectivity and supporting Kenya’s tourism ambitions.

Optimally timed for the summer schedule, EK717 departs Dubai at 01:20 and arrives in Nairobi at 05:25, allowing better connectivity from major US gateways and key destinations in Europe. The return flight, EK718 departs Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 07:10 and arrives in Dubai at 13:15*, unlocking more seamless onwards connections into the UK, France, Belgium, Spain, Italy and Portugal, among other European destinations.

The addition of the morning schedule adds a new, complementary dynamic to Emirates’ operations: for international tourists arriving in Nairobi, they have more time to reach their final destination even if outside the city – such as a lodge in one of the national parks, or a beach house on the Kenyan coast. For business travellers, the morning outbound enables same-day connections to key commercial hubs in Europe, such as London and Paris.

Christophe Leloup, Emirates' Country Manager for Kenya, led H.E. Dr. Salim Ibrahim Bin Ahmed Mohammed Alnaqbi, the UAE Ambassador to Kenya; Teresia Mbaika, Principal Secretary of State Department for Aviation&Aerospace Development under Ministry of Roads and Transport; Ambassador. (Professor.) Julius K. Bitok, CBS. Principal Secretary, State Department for Tourism; and Emirates staff in welcoming the flight on the runway, marking this significant milestone.

Christophe Leloup, Emirates' Country Manager for Kenya, said, "For three decades, Kenya has been one of Emirates' most important destinations in Africa, and this third daily service reflects both the strength of that relationship and our confidence in the country's future. More than adding capacity, this flight creates better connections for travellers from across Europe, North America and beyond, making it easier for people to visit Kenya, do business here, and connect with family and opportunities. It is an investment in a market we know well and a commitment to supporting Kenya's growing role as a regional and global gateway."

Emirates operated its first flight into Nairobi in 1995 and, in the three decades since, has transported over six million passengers to and from the country, connecting Kenya to over 138 global destinations, via Dubai.

"I congratulate Emirates on the launch of its third scheduled flight into Nairobi. This is a strong vote of confidence in Kenya’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors. Kenya and the UAE have enjoyed cordial and mutually beneficial relations over the years, and we look forward to strengthening this partnership even further. I am also confident that Emirates will soon benefit from the ongoing modernisation of JKIA, which is designed to improve efficiency, capacity, and the overall passenger experience,” said Teresia Mbaika, CBS, Principal Secretary, Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Enabling Pan-Africa connections, Emirates signed an interline partnership with Kenya Airways in 2023, and to date, over 31,000 passengers have already travelled smoothly between the two airlines' networks, continuing to Rwanda, Kilimanjaro, Mozambique, and beyond. The third daily service provides more options for travellers with additional departure times that simplify regional onward travel.

The additional frequency also unlocks an extra 280 tonnes of cargo capacity every week. For Kenya's flower farmers and fresh produce exporters, the early morning departure is a huge boon, allowing flowers to be picked and on their way to markets in Europe and the Gulf by dawn, arriving fresh and blooming. Along with Emirates SkyCargo's three weekly freighters already serving Nairobi, the airline now transports over 1,100 tonnes of goods in and out of Kenya weekly.

Earlier this year, Kenya and the UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, deepening ties between the two countries in many ways beyond aviation. Kenya aims to welcome five million international tourists by 2030, an ambition that relies heavily on making the country easier to access from important markets. Emirates’ three daily flights from Dubai, along with onward connections across Europe and North America, play a significant role in achieving that goal.

Ambassador. (Professor.) Julius K. Bitok, CBS. Principal Secretary, State Department for Tourism said, "As we continue to showcase Kenya to the world, enhanced air connectivity plays a vital role in movement of people, goods and services while helping more travellers discover the incredible diversity of our destination. Emirates' third daily service to Nairobi will make it even easier for visitors to experience Kenya's spectacular wildlife, pristine coastline, vibrant culture and warm hospitality. We welcome this important investment in connectivity and look forward to inspiring more travellers to visit our magical destination – ‘the origin of wonder’”.

June Chepkemei, the CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board said, “As Kenya continues to pursue ambitious tourism growth, strong international air connectivity remains one of our greatest enablers. The third daily service from Emirates will improve access for visitors from key global markets and support our efforts to grow tourism, create jobs and deliver greater economic value for communities across the country. Together with partners like Emirates, we look forward to welcoming more travellers to experience the unparalleled beauty and diversity of Destination Kenya.”

*All times local