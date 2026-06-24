The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org/) successfully conducted a series of bilateral meetings with government institutions, multilateral organizations, financial regulators, academic institutions, development agencies, and industry leaders on the sidelines of the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The meetings reaffirmed IsDBI’s commitment to advancing Islamic economics and finance as a catalyst for sustainable development, innovation, financial inclusion, and economic transformation across Member Countries and beyond.

The engagements covered a wide spectrum of strategic themes, including Islamic finance ecosystem development, regulatory and legislative reform, capacity building, sukuk market development, Islamic social finance, digital transformation, fintech, sustainable finance, waqf innovation, and knowledge partnerships.

Among the key engagements were discussions with representatives from the Governments of Tajikistan, Libya, Maldives, Türkiye, Ethiopia, and Sierra Leone on strengthening Islamic finance ecosystems through technical assistance, regulatory enhancement, and institutional capacity development.

The Institute also met with leading international organizations and standard-setting bodies, including the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), AAOIFI, the Eurasian Development Bank, and the Islamic Microfinance Development Fund (FDMI). The meetings explored avenues for collaboration in research, standards development, capacity building, and strategic initiatives aimed at broadening the global reach and impact of Islamic finance.

Several meetings focused on innovation and emerging opportunities, including discussions with Rosatom State Corporation on sustainable financing solutions and sukuk structures, Islamic Money Australia on digital Islamic banking models, and INCEIF University on Islamic social finance data, waqf tokenization, and applied research collaboration.

The Institute also explored partnerships with organizations from Brazil, Palestine, Somalia, Senegal, Djibouti, and the private sector to advance knowledge dissemination, capacity-building programs, blended Islamic finance solutions, cash waqf digitalization initiatives, and investment-related research.

Commenting on the outcomes of the engagements, the Institute’s team, led by Acting Director General, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, noted that the meetings reflected the growing global interest in leveraging Islamic economics and finance to address contemporary development challenges and unlock new opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth.

The discussions generated a pipeline of follow-up initiatives, including technical assistance programs, joint research projects, capacity-building activities, policy advisory support, and collaborative knowledge-sharing platforms.

The 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings provided a valuable platform for strengthening existing partnerships, establishing new strategic relationships, and advancing the Institute’s mission of promoting innovative, impactful, and development-oriented Islamic economics and finance solutions worldwide.