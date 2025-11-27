The Islamic Development Bank Institute (https://IsDBInstitute.org/) is pleased to announce the launch of a Competition of the IsDBI eBook Reader App Review. The Reader offers the access to the Institute’s extensive collection of publications in Islamic economics and finance on its online bookstore (https://IsDBInstitute.org/publication).

We invite users to share their experiences and feedback as part of a major initiative to enhance the user experience and performance of the Reader.

Participants in the competition stand the opportunity to win generous cash awards:

First Prize: US$1,500

Second Prize: US$1,000

Third Prize: US$700

The competition also offers an opportunity for participants to influence the future of digital access to knowledge in Islamic economics and finance, and gain recognition for their insights and contributions.

The IsDBI eBook Reader App was released in 2022, available for iOS and Android smart devices, and as a web-based cloud version for all supported browsers. This competition aims to promote user engagement and collect qualitative feedback for further enhancements of the Reader.

More information on the Reader and how to download/access it is available here: https://IsDBInstitute.org/ebook-reader-application/

Participants in this competition are expected to submit a written review essay (about 700-1,000 words) of their experience using the Reader, addressing the following aspects: ease of use; interface/navigation; speed; reading features (bookmarking, highlighting, etc.); and library.

We invite users to submit their reviews by email to isdbi-info@isdb.org (with copy to info@isdbinstitute.org) by 15 January 2026.

Full details on the competition are available on IsDBI website here: https://IsDBInstitute.org/ebook-reader-application/

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org/