The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (www.ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral credit and political risk insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, convened a high-level panel discussion titled “De-Risking Trade&Investment for Regional Prosperity” on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum 2026 in Baku.

Held at the Baku Convention Center, the session brought together senior representatives from Azerbaijani public and private sector stakeholders, export credit agencies, multilateral development banks, commercial banks, insurers, investors, government entities, State-Owned Enterprises, and business leaders.

The discussion focused on how risk mitigation can unlock private capital, strengthen investor confidence, and support regional integration across Azerbaijan, ICIEC Member States, and the broader OIC region, in alignment with the Annual Meetings theme, “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity”. Convened in Baku, the session explored how political risk insurance, trade credit insurance, and credit enhancement solutions can help transform opportunities in infrastructure, energy, logistics, ICT, manufacturing, and trade into bankable projects, while supporting Azerbaijan’s expanding role as a regional gateway for investment, connectivity, export-oriented growth, and wider OIC market integration.

The event featured keynote remarks by Mr. Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), who highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing role as a regional hub for trade, investment, and connectivity.

The panel featured Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC; Mr. Yuichiro Akita, President of the Berne Union; Mr. Sujithav Sarangi, Executive Director, Development and Agency Finance Team, Standard Chartered; and Mr. John Lentaigne, Global Head of Structured Credit and Political Risks, Specialist Risk Group. The discussion was moderated by Mr. Elnur Aliyev, Advisor to the Chairman, KOBIA Azerbaijan.

Speaking during the session, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla said: “Regional prosperity can only deliver its full development impact when trade and investment opportunities are supported by confidence, bankability, and effective risk mitigants. ICIEC’s Shariah-compliant solutions help governments, financial institutions, and investors move from ambition to implementation and execution. Through strong partnerships with public and private sector institutions, ICIEC is helping mobilise capital for strategic sectors, reduce perceived and actual risks, and support sustainable growth across Member States and beyond.”

The discussion underscored that Regional Prosperity requires more than connectivity and project pipelines. It requires a coordinated ecosystem in which governments, financial institutions, insurers, investors, and development partners work together to manage risk, mobilise finance, and deliver tangible development outcomes. The session reinforced ICIEC’s role as a catalyst for trade, investment, and sustainable development through Shariah-compliant risk mitigation solutions, partnership-building, and support for investment-ready projects across Member States.

Email:

ICIEC-Communication@isdb.org

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About ICIEC:

As a member of the rated Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. ICIEC has led to delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and stakeholders across its 51 Member States. For the 18th consecutive year, ICIEC maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top tier of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC's "AA-" long-term Issuer Credit and Financial Strength Rating for the third consecutive year, with a Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting practices, a robust global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 138 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC's activities span several key sectors, including energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, Visit: www.ICIEC.IsDB.org