ISDE Law Business School, a prestigious educational institution regarded as a global leader for its expertise in sports law and business, has proudly announced the availability of scholarships worth $100,000.00, including one full scholarshipfor participants of the upcoming Africa Football Business Summit. This generous scholarship initiative aims to empower individuals passionate about football and its business aspects across Africa. It follows a successful partnership at last year’s event, upon which both ISDE and the Africa Football Business Summit sought to build.

The Africa Football Business Summit 2024, scheduled for the 24th and 25th of October in Nairobi, is a prominent event organised by The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) that brings together key stakeholders, industry experts, and decision-makers from the African football industry. It is a platform for discussions, knowledge sharing, and business collaborations to advance African football (enterprise) development.

ISDE Law Business School’s commitment to fostering education and professional growth in sports law and business has led to the establishing these scholarships. The scholarships will be awarded to deserving individuals who demonstrate a strong passion for the football business and possess the potential to make a significant impact in the field.

The $100,000 worth of scholarships will go towards supporting tuition fees for select courses offered by ISDE Law Business School. These courses provide specialised knowledge in sports management, sports marketing, sports finance, and sports law, equipping participants with the necessary skills to navigate the complex landscape of the football industry.

Commenting on the scholarship initiative, Mr Juan José Sánchez Puig, the CEO of ISDE Law Business School, stated, “In a short space of time supporting both the FFA and the Africa Football Business Summit, we have seen just how much impact the relationship between us has made. Already we are receiving applications from potential students from across the continent, which shows how much interest there is around the growth of the sports sector. We are immensely proud to support this project and be a part of the growth of a new generation of sports leaders in Africa.”

On his part, Dev Kumar Parmar, Advisory Board member of The Football Foundation for Africa, expressed his deep gratitude for ISDE’s support, “When the global leader in sports law education partners with you once, it is an honour. When they do so for the third time in a row, it is not only an honour, but also justification of the work being done at the FFA. I am delighted as an advisory board member to attend the ceremony, and am looking forward to being back in Nairobi in October for the Africa Football Business Summit, which this year will also have the ISDE CEO, Juan Jose Sanchez Puig, in attendance.” One student from Kenya is completing her Masters in Sports Management and Legal skills courtesy of this scholarship programme, with four more set to join later this year.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Spain, Nairimas Ole Sein, who attended the ISDE Sports Convention and signing ceremony, expressed sincere appreciation to the ISDE Law Business School for the generous scholarship extended to participants of the Africa Football Business Summit. She commended the collaboration between FFA and ISDE, noting its crucial role in raising awareness and providing opportunities in the football business sector for young people in Kenya and Africa. Additionally, she invited all summit participants to enjoy Kenya's renowned warm hospitality and its beautiful flora and fauna.

To apply for the scholarships, interested individuals should visit the ISDE Law Business School’s official website and complete the online application form. The application process requires candidates to submit relevant documents, including a resume, academic transcripts, and a personal statement highlighting their aspirations and dedication to the football industry in Africa. Prospective candidates are delegates of the Africa Football Business Summit 2024

For more information about the Africa Football Business Summit scholarships offered by ISDE Law Business School, please visit https://ISDE.es/en/ or contact Guillermo Romeu at gromeu@isde.es or +34 914 361 796.

About The Football Foundation for Africa:

The Football Foundation for Africa is a social enterprise that seeks to drive investment in grassroots development in Africa, aiming to improve the quality of opportunities in football and through football on the continent. We also aim to protect the foundations of African football, namely youth, talent and passion, by promoting better governance of the beautiful game at all levels.

FFA is a pivotal partner and facilitator for foreign international sports organisations aiming to undertake projects and initiatives in Africa. As a Partnership Manager for such international sports entities, the FFA is vital in connecting, coordinating, and supporting efforts to promote football and sports-related development across the African continent.

About ISDE Law Business School:

ISDE Law Business School is renowned for being a global leader in sports law and business education. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, ISDE Law Business School offers comprehensive programs, expert faculty, and industry connections that empower students to succeed in the dynamic field of sports law and business. Located in Madrid, Spain, with campuses in Barcelona, New York, and Asturias, ISDE Law Business School is at the forefront of education and practical development within the sports industry worldwide.