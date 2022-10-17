On 17 October, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney T.D. will attend a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

The Council will consider and discuss the EU’s strategic response to a broad range of issues and recent events, including Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine, and developments in Lebanon, Iran, Ethiopia, and Burkina Faso, amongst others. Ministers will also discuss coordination of their efforts ahead of the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt. The Council will as well assess the EU’s relationship with China ahead of the European Council’s strategic discussion on EU-Asia relations later this week.

Speaking ahead of the discussion on Russian aggression against Ukraine, Minister Coveney said:

“It is clear that Russia has decided to choose the path of escalation in this war, by proceeding with its attempted annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory. We have said since the outset of Russia’s invasion that we will respond with unity, firmness and determination, in solidarity with Ukraine.

The Council now stands ready to act and I look forward to adopting a series of decisions that will support Ukraine, and deter Russia’s aggression.”

Speaking on COP 27, Minister Coveney said:

“Ireland is extensively engaged in EU preparations for the COP27 Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh. This includes working to increase our collective climate ambition in line with the Paris Agreement, and pushing for urgent implementation of prior commitments.

We have been coordinating with other EU partners and hope today to take a significant step forwards in enhancing the closeness and effectiveness of that partnership.”