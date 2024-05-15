On Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Sameh Shoukry, on the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ preparatory meeting for the Council of the Arab League at the 33rd Arab Summit in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting Minister Fuad Hussein, praised the integration of the relationship which started to develop significantly through the convened summits, and its contribution to strengthening political consultation and establishing a regional stance leading to build an effective Arab stance in the region.

The two sides also stressed that the relations between Iraq and Egypt regulates the relations at the level of the entire Arab region, indicating that relations between the two countries are developing significantly across various levels.

At the end of the meeting, the two parties stressed the need to convene the higher joint committee between the two countries as soon as possible.