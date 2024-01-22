Moussa Kharfi Vice Speaker of the Algerian Parliament and head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group between Algeria and Iran who is in Tehran at the head of a parliamentary delegation met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday noon.

The two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues and ways to expand mutual cooperation.

In this meeting, Amirabdollahian considered the relations between Tehran and Algiers to be at their best and expressed his satisfaction with the presence of the high-ranking Algerian parliamentary delegation in Iran for the development of bilateral relations.

The top Iranian diplomat, referred to the bright and honorable record of the Algerian nation in the fight against French colonialism and achieving independence.

He commended the revolutionary and principled positions of the National Assembly and the Algerian government in honestly supporting the people of Palestine and Gaza, considering it a model for other Islamic countries.

Amirabdollahian described the relationship between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and Algeria as lively and growing and added: "In our foreign policy, we attach great importance and priority to expanding relations with African countries, especially Algeria, and the Islamic Republic of Iran holds the OPEC gas summit (Assembly of Gas Exporting Countries) in Algeria an important event and will actively participate in it."

For his part, Moussa Kharfi, while expressing his gratitude for the good hospitality of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said: "On behalf of the National Assembly and the Algerian nation, I offer my sincere condolences to Iran for the bitter terrorist incident in Kerman during which a large number of people fell victim.

He added: "Without a doubt, the Palestinian issue is of strategic importance for Algeria. As a revolutionary nation, the Algerian nation offered more than one and a half million martyrs to achieve independence and freedom from French colonialism. We are confident that Palestine will be victorious, and the blood of martyrs is the price of freedom."

Referring to the recent meeting of the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the President of Algeria at the United Nations, Kharfi noted: "The relations between the two friendly countries, Algeria and Iran, are being pursued more seriously, and Algiers is ready to improve its relations with Tehran in all political, legislative, and economic fields, especially energy, health, and agriculture."

He emphasized that the president of Algeria is determined to further expand the relations between the two countries.

Hassan Norouzi, the representative of the people of Robat Karim and the head of the parliamentary friendship group of Iran and Algeria, was also present in this meeting.