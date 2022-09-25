Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has met with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed on the sidelines of the 77th annual meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During their talks, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, namely the latest status of bilateral relations and regional developments.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian lauded the history of the Eritrean people’s struggles, and noted that the administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attaches special significance to the African continent, namely Eritrea’s active role in the Horn of Africa.

He expressed hope the two countries will forge closer cooperation in technical and economic fields based on respect for mutual values and interests.

The Eritrean foreign minister, in turn, highlighted his country’s policy of enhancing relations with regional countries, including Iran.