The African Union and a unit of Temasek Holdings Pte (SMEC) are considering backing a plan to develop as many as 123 new cities across Africa, as reported (https://apo-opa.info/3Nq2831) by Bloomberg. The plan has been developed by Africa123 (https://apo-opa.info/3NbnXlM).

''The Africa Foresight Fund is proud to be participating in a very exciting multigenerational Pan-African development vision. The company is pleased to have been able to assist in bringing together industry players - Africa123 and SMEC - for this exciting opportunity, with the ultimate goal of leading in green urbanism for African generations to come,'' says Jacques NdoutouMvé, co-founder and director of the Africa Foresight Fund (AFF). ''For investors, from institutional funds to family offices, the African continent is globally significant and will be a centre of gravity in the very near future''.

SMEC is a global infrastructure advisory firm that’s owned by a unit of Singapore’s Temasek, which holds a portfolio of roughly $300 billion.

The Africa Foresight Fund (AFF) is currently presenting investors with Milkwood City (https://apo-opa.info/3N57OOx), just north of Cape Town, a major project in the Africa123 portfolio: ''A green city of the future in beautiful South Africa,'' says NdoutouMvé. ‘’The land opportunity underpins an incredible new urban centre.’’

AFF is a South African-based private equity fund company with a representative office in Toronto, Canada. Email jacquesn@africaforesight.fund

For more information contact:

info@africaforesight.fund

+1 416-616-0062

https://apo-opa.info/3N1buRr