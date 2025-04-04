The upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum will host a high-level panel – Downstream Beneficiation: Supply Chain Development for Optimal Performance – as the continent aims to enhance energy security, reduce import dependence and maximize the value of its natural resources. The session will explore how the expansion of Africa’s downstream sector can strengthen supply chains, enhance refining capacity and drive sustainable economic growth through infrastructure investment and strategic partnerships.

As Africa’s energy landscape evolves, optimizing downstream operations is critical to unlocking the full potential of the continent’s natural resources. This session will focus on closing the infrastructure finance gap by addressing key challenges such as upgrading refineries, expanding storage and distribution networks, and developing service stations, bottling plants and transport fleets. Panelists will also examine the role of strategic hubs – such as Egypt’s petrochemical industry, Equatorial Guinea’s Gas Mega Hub and Algeria’s emerging green hydrogen sector – in bolstering Africa’s supply chain efficiency, along with key regional projects like the Central African Pipeline System and the Lobito Corridor linking Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

IAE 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/43FPXaT) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Moderated by James Gooder, VP Crude, Argus Media, the panel will feature industry leaders offering key insights into Africa’s downstream sector. Speakers include Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary, African Refiners&Distributors Association; Tarik Berair, Commercial Development Manager, Technip Energies; Fernando Covas, Executive Director, S&P Global Commodity Insights; James Bullen, Head of Downstream, Petredec and Michael Kelly, Chief Advocacy Officer, World Liquid Gas Association.

Africa’s downstream investment climate is undergoing significant transformation, with several major projects driving the sector’s growth including Nigeria’s 650,000-bpd Dangote Refinery, Angola’s 200,000-bpd Lobito and 100,000-bpd Soyo refineries, and Algeria’s 100,000-bpd Hassi Messaoud Refinery. Despite recent refinery closures, South Africa also maintains a well-developed fuel distribution network, retail stations and petrochemical production, while Mozambique is emerging as a key LNG hub, with the Coral South FLNG project already operational and the Rovuma LNG and Mozambique LNG projects currently under development.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain in securing adequate financing for infrastructure upgrades and supply chain expansion. Addressing these gaps will require coordinated efforts from governments, private investors and industry stakeholders to develop resilient and efficient downstream operations. The IAE 2025 downstream panel will provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss actionable strategies that ensure Africa’s energy sector remains competitive, sustainable and responsive to global demand.