A West Africa-focused roundtable will spotlight the countries of Senegal, Guinea-Conakry, Sierra Leone and The Gambia at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum, as the region continues to drive dynamic new developments in frontier oil and gas exploration, gas-to-power and LNG trade and distribution.

The two-day forum is distinguished by its unique regional focus, which showcases projects seeking capital, technology and services to global investors. As West Africa evolves into a global energy powerhouse, the session will explore each country’s respective government strategy when it comes to both traditional and renewable energy domains, as well as unpack the latest exploration and development progress across the MSGBC region.

IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.

Panelists include Amadou Doumbouya, Managing Director of Société Nationale des Pétroles (SONAP); Foday Mansaray, Director General of the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone; Baboucarr Njie, Managing Director of the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC); and Thierno Seydou Ly, Director General of Petrosen. The session will be moderated by Silvia Macri, Associate Director, Africa and Middle East Power&Renewables – Climate and Sustainability at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

With two megaprojects set to produce first oil and gas in 2024, Senegal stands out in the region for its diversified energy approach, which balances fossil fuel development with large-scale renewable expansion. The country is also leading bold gas-to-power initiatives, including the Sandiara and Cap des Biches gas-to-power plants, in an effort to switch to natural gas from heavy fuel oil. Meanwhile, The Gambia is promoting its offshore basin potential for play-opening discoveries, including the Bambo prospect that could hold up to 1.2 billion barrels of oil. Sierra Leone is also looking to attract investors to its frontier acreage, supported by extensive 2D and 3D multi-client data.

Guinea-Conakry is currently finalizing the bidding terms of a 22-block licensing round, with five prospect wells drilled to date. Having established its first seismic data visualization center, the country is seeking to improve its offshore geological understanding and facilitate investor access to all 2D/3D seismic lines. Guinea-Conakry is also spearheading the development of a full-service LNG receiving terminal, liquefaction plant and export terminal at the Port of Kamsar. As a result, the West African region is teeming with partnership and investment opportunities across frontier exploration, gas-to-power and LNG distribution, which will be unpacked at the upcoming roundtable session.