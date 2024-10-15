The popular and internationally acclaimed TV quiz show formerly known as Celtel Africa Challenge and then Zain Africa Challenge, is making a comeback as University Challenge Africa (www.UniversityChallengeAfrica.com) in late 2025. The competition sees the brightest students from universities across Africa matching wits in a televised question-and-answer game show.

Richard Reid, the game’s creator and producer, shares his excitement: “We are proud to bring back our iconic game under its new name, University Challenge Africa. With education being a top priority across the continent, we remain committed to working with our broadcast partners and sponsors to highlight the academic accomplishments of Africa’s students and universities.”

University Challenge Africa is not just a quiz show; it’s an opportunity for students to shine on the international stage, test their skills and knowledge against peers from across the continent, and win a share of over $1,000,000 in scholarships and grants. With millions of viewers and a strong social media following, the show has a lasting impact on participating students and universities.

With previous versions of the competition featuring universities from eight African countries, the new format promises even more representation. Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa are planned participants in 2025, with universities from several other countries on the invitation list.

Reflecting on the programme’s prior success, Tito Alai, who was the Group Chief Commercial Officer of Celtel and Zain Group, said: “Throughout its history, the competition was a source of pride in the accomplishments of our young men and women. Sponsoring the Africa Challenge was a great strategic marketing and CSR investment, reflecting our commitment to education, enriching students’ lives, and boosting participating institutions’ reputations.”

Past winners echo these sentiments, emphasising the transformative impact of the competition. James Tuitoek, Vice Chancellor of three-time winners Egerton University in Kenya, noted the university’s pride in its students, along with the fact that the competition had not only enabled them to set up a computer lab with 24/7 internet access for students but also positioned Egerton as a university of choice for international students. Similarly, when Ibadan University in Nigeria won in season three, the House of Representatives Chairman on Education, Hon. Farouk Lawan praised the programme as an educational platform playing a pivotal role in promoting education across Africa.

In addition to garnering praise from administrators and participants, University Challenge Africa also brings together some of the brightest minds from universities across the continent, with diverse interests and fields of study, presenting an opportunity for businesses to recruit future talent.

The return of the successful University Challenge Africa will be welcome news to the continent, reflecting the competition’s rich tradition of educational excellence and great entertainment, and delivering on the promise of African development.

For more information, please visit UniversityChallengeAfrica.com.

Media Contact:

Richard Reid

President of the College Bowl Company

richard@collegebowl.com

Brand Partnerships&Marketing Contact:

Warren Couchman

Managing Director

Brand Partnerships

partnerships@universitychallengeafrica.com

About University Challenge Africa:

University Challenge Africa, the Inter-University Battle of Brains formerly known as Zain Africa Challenge, is a proud member of the family of academic competitions created by the College Bowl Company. Our games have been part of communities around the world for over 70 years. They also include the award-winning US programmes College Bowl and Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and the renowned British game University Challenge.

Wherever our game is played, our MISSION is simple: Shine the light on the outstanding academic achievements of our players and universities.

We have a proven record of success with participating players and their universities, broadcasters, sponsors, audiences and the general public.

It’s easy to explain our success in communities around the world, education is the #1 aspiration. When you support the community, the community supports you!