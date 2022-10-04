Mary Burce Warlick, Deputy Executive Director, of the International Energy Agency (IEA), will be coming to Cape Town to attend and participate at the African Energy Week (AEW) (https://AECWeek.com/) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from October 18 – 21. Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment’, AEW 2022 will host Mary Burce Warlick in high-level panel discussions where the industry executive will shape serious conversations around Africa’s energy future and how the continent can improve the development of its entire resource base to make energy poverty history by 2030.

Representing an autonomous intergovernmental organization providing governments and industry players with policy recommendations and analysis in line with ongoing market trends, the participation and presence of Warlick at AEW 2022 will be crucial for driving dialogue around current energy market trends and policies, their impact on African energy developments and how Africa can address industry challenges, embrace opportunities as well fast-track and maximize resource exploitation to drive industrialization and ensure energy security.

With significant experience in the energy and extractive industries – having worked as board member for the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and the IEA between 2014 and 2017, Warlick is well-positioned to drive dialogue around how Africa can address disruptions to its hydrocarbons industry by leveraging a combination of local practices and cooperation with global partners on innovation, financing, research and infrastructure development to accelerate energy market expansion.

Warlick has held a variety of senior leadership positions within the energy industry including serving as Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs and as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources with the U.S Department of State where she drove the department’s energy diplomacy initiatives and promoted energy security, energy access and governance across the globe as well as in Africa.

A recipient of the U.S Secretary of State’s Career Achievement Award, Award for Public Outreach, and Medal for Exceptional Public Service, Warlick is well-positioned to shape AEW 2022 conversations around how Africa can respond to global energy transition-related policies whilst tailor-developing its own roadmap to transitioning to clean sources of energy whilst correspondingly driving socioeconomic growth.

“The Chamber is proud to host Mary Burce Warlick at AEW 2022 where the industry leader will present the IEA’s latest energy market findings and forecasts to African policymakers, industry players and global partners. We believe that global institutions such as the IEA will be crucial for helping the African continent maximize the exploitation of all its energy resources including oil, gas, hydrogen and renewables through the provision of best practices to align energy policies with changing energy market dynamics, as well as by facilitating improved cooperation with global partners on technology research and development,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Warlick will participate in various AEW 2022 forums focusing on how the African continent can attract the investments required to boost development across the entire energy value chain. With AEW 2022 striving to making energy poverty history across the African continent by 2030, the event will Warlick’s participation in high-level meetings and networking sessions is set to only enhance dialogue around Africa’s energy future.

