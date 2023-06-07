A team from the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) today visited the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Abuja. The team was received by the Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed along with the Director Relief and Rehabilitation Alhaji Alhassan Nuhu, Director Planning Research and Forecasting Hajiya Fatima Suleiman Kasim and Special Assistant to the DG, Mr Idris Abubakar Mohammed. Also present were Deputy Search and Rescue Mr Ishaya Isa Chonoko and Deputy Director Planning Research and Forecasting Malam Abdullahi Adamu Usur.

The ICRC team comprised of Ms Damilola Fagbohun (Forensic Programme Officer) and Ms Anne-Sofie Stockmann (Programme Officer/Delegate ICRCR Abuja, Nigeria).

The ICRC team and NEMA top officials discussed about development of a National Mass Fatalities Response Plan, which has reached an advanced stage with the Zero copy of the already produced. In furtherance to this, they agreed on a draft process for validation of the plan and other important issues relating to the document to strengthen its adoption and application.

In his remark, the Director General NEMA appreciated the ICRC for being an important disaster management stakeholder in Nigeria. He affirmed the open door policy of the Agency to build collective efforts in the management of disasters in the country.

Ms Stockmann disclosed that the ICRC was also working on a national mechanism for Nigeria to support in times of disasters with mass fatalities to accord dignity and identity of the deaths, registration of missing persons and tracing of relations amongst others.