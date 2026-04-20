On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™, has expanded its partnership with Integral (www.Integralsande.com), appointing the company as a Referral Agent in Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Senegal for the tournament’s official hospitality programme.

Building on its successful role as Nigeria’s Exclusive Sales Agent, Integral will now support awareness, market engagement, and client referrals across key West African markets, connecting fans, brands, and corporate organizations in Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Senegal to official FIFA World Cup 26™ hospitality experiences.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with Integral as we expand into new African markets,” said Alicia Falken, General Manager of On Location’s FIFA World Cup 26™ business. “Their strong regional expertise and proven track record in delivering premium hospitality experiences make them a valuable partner in driving access to official FIFA World Cup 26™ offerings across West Africa.”

As a Referral Agent, Integral will play a strategic role in identifying and engaging high-value clients across these markets, ensuring they are directed to official and authorized hospitality channels.

Fans are urged not to purchase tickets or packages from unauthorized platforms or sellers as FIFA reserves the right to cancel tickets obtained via unofficial channels. While there may be offers of unauthorized tickets and hospitality packages currently in the market, On Location is the only official hospitality provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™. On Location is proud to collaborate with respective Host Committees and their partners including local teams. Additionally On Location is partnering with Major League Soccer and the League's clubs across the U.S. and Canada as official appointed Sales Agents for the tournament. The full list of authorized global sales agents will be published on https://FIFAWorldCup26.Hospitality.FIFA.com/ and added to, once a region is announced.

About Integral:

Integral (www.Integralsande.com) is a leading sports management and marketing company with operations across Nigeria, Canada, Poland, the UAE, and the United Kingdom. With over 16 years of hospitality experience spanning five consecutive FIFA World Cup™ tournaments, Integral has worked closely with FIFA and its appointed hospitality partners, including MATCH Hospitality AG and now On Location, to deliver premium matchday experiences to brands, fans, individuals, and corporate organizations.The FIFA World Cup 2026™ marks another milestone in Integral’s journey, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in connecting African markets to the world’s biggest sporting event.

About On Location:

On Location (https://OnLocationExp.com/) is a premium experience provider, offering world class hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion. From unrivaled access for corporate clients, to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, LA 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC, PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates a number of unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.