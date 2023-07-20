In alignment with our company's unwavering commitment to providing innovative and technology-driven imaging solutions to customers in Africa, Canon Central and North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com) is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated Multicam Show, which was held in Nigeria for the first time on 4th July 2023. The exclusive event provided a platform to showcase Canon’s cutting-edge multicamera technology and foster collaborations and partnerships to drive business opportunities in Africa while enhancing end-user confidence in Canon products.

With an impressive lineup of experts from the imaging and technology sectors, participants were able to connect and interact with professionals who have extensive knowledge and expertise in their respective fields, gaining insights into the latest trends, techniques, and solutions in the multi-cam industry.

Amine Djouahra, B2C BU Director, Canon Central&North Africa, says, "We are thrilled to have brought the Multicam Show to Nigeria, where our primary objective was to get closer to our valued customers and provide them with a hands-on experience of Canon's promising multicamera technology. Our aim was to demonstrate how this technology can enhance and provide solutions to their current workflows. The event was specifically tailored to our target audience, which included professionals from the broadcast industry, radio stations, educational institutions, and houses of worship. We showcased some of the exciting new technologies and solutions that Canon will be providing through our PTZ (Pan-tilt-zoom), ENG (Electronic News Gathering), and cinema lineup. Our goal was to empower our customers by giving them the opportunity to explore the capabilities of Canon's multicam technology and inspire them to elevate their multimedia projects to new heights."

Driving the shift to digital technology in Africa

The event presented a great opportunity to drive and encourage the digital technology shift in Africa’s multimedia industry. With majority of the industry yet to transition to digital, raising awareness and educating the market about the importance of this shift is crucial. With its advanced technology and products, Canon is well-positioned to lead this transformation.

An experience to remember

To take the experience to the next level, Canon created distinct experiential zones, each aimed at immersing customers in a dynamic and interactive environment that goes beyond traditional product showcases.

Through our experiential zones and interactive workstation walk-throughs, customers had the unique opportunity to touch, feel and experience our products firsthand. They explored the sleek interfaces, tried out the intuitive controls, and witnessed the seamless integration of our solutions into real-world applications.

Additionally, participants gained valuable insights into the capabilities of multi-cam technology through live demonstrations, interactive workshops, and presentations by professionals.

In the Broadcast Zone, participants embarked on an immersive journey into the world of innovative broadcast technology. This is the zone where innovation meets aspiration and where broadcasting aspirations can become a reality.

Among the highlights in this zone were the Canon C500 Mark II (https://apo-opa.info/3O1y3pr) and the C300 Mark III (https://apo-opa.info/46YgIXm) video cameras, showcasing advanced features and unmatched flexibility, while the XF605 (https://apo-opa.info/44MAFOO) offered professional-grade video production capabilities. Additionally, the PTZ model exemplified the power of remote camera control, enabling effortless camera movements and capturing dynamic angles. Notably, the XC protocol feature further enhanced the versatility and connectivity of Canon's innovative lineup. In the Broadcast Zone, customers had the opportunity to immerse themselves in an interactive workstation walk-through, where they could touch and try these cutting-edge products firsthand.

In the Education Zone, attendees were able to discover the future of classroom setups with a particular focus on the technologies of Auto-Tracking and Auto-loop. These innovative features revolutionize the way lectures are conducted by seamlessly tracking presenters or subjects and capturing their movements with precision and efficiency. This cutting-edge zone featured the CR-N300 (https://apo-opa.info/44yUjhu), CR-N500 (https://apo-opa.info/3NRRhxG), and CR-N700 (https://apo-opa.info/3Djzo62) cameras, each designed to deliver exceptional video quality and seamless control in various educational settings. Additionally, attendees took part in a captivating workstation walk-through illuminating the company’s innovative solutions for large events, educational institution lectures and seminars.

In the Radio Jockey Zone, customers explored a range of solutions including the UVC (Universal Video Class) technology integrated into the XA Series range of camcorders, offering exceptional image quality, easy connectivity, and user-friendly controls. Attendees also experienced a workstation walk-through, where they saw first-hand how UVC technology empowers broadcasters to deliver high-quality audiovisual content with crystal-clear audio in real-time.

The efficiency of Multicam Solutions

Canon’s Multicam Solutions offer a range of benefits, including operational, management, and cost efficiency. By leveraging these solutions, users can optimize their operations, improve process management, and achieve greater efficiency throughout their workflows.

This is just the beginning of an incredible journey! The Multicam Show will continue to reach even more of our valued customers across Africa, with Egypt being the next destination. Get ready to be inspired, informed, and empowered as this show promises to contribute to the growth and success of the multimedia industry throughout the continent.

