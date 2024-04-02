The Sri Lanka High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) and the Gauteng Office of Trade and Investment Kwazulu-Natal, organized an informative webinar on "Available Renewable Energy Projects in Kwazulu-Natal" for Sri Lankan renewable energy companies on 26 March 2024.

The Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Pretoria and, Acting Director General of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board Anoma Premathilake, welcomed all the participants and introduced the webinar's objectives to the participants.

Manager of the Gauteng Office of Trade and Investment Kwazulu-Natal Donnee Kruger, explained the current energy crisis in South Africa and possible solutions with renewable energy sources. She explained that South Africa has introduced "Energy one-stop," which provides a single-window facilitation process for energy projects and spoke of the current energy environment and opportunities in South Africa.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Pretoria invited guest speakers Deoline Subramany and Michelle Visser from ART Solar company and Leo Williams from Photon Energy South Africa, who spoke of the capacity of their companies in producing renewable energy in South Africa.

Eighteen Sri Lankan companies joined the webinar and engaged with the speakers, requesting information on tariffs, concessions, and the approval process for projects.

Second Secretary (Commerce) of the Sri Lanka High Commission Thiloka Perera, and Director of Export Services Indumini Kodikara delivered the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the webinar.