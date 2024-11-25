Global cloud communications platform Infobip (www.Infobip.com) has been named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging by analyst firm Juniper Research. In Juniper Research’s RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024, Infobip has been recognized for its superior product and positioning, and enhanced capacity and capability.

Juniper Research scores vendors on a range of factors including but not limited to their geographical reach, depth of partnerships, RCS value-added services, notable RCS deployments and innovation. The analyst ranked Infobip as the number one provider from 17 vendors because of its strong presence in the global messaging sector and its RCS deployments in regions where the analyst believes growth will occur.

Infobip is the first communications platform in America to have an active RCS platform connected with telecom providers. It connects to telco Verizon and will soon add further carriers.

Juniper Research notes Infobip offers value-added services that support its messaging portfolio, including its conversational AI, People CDP, and CPaaS X solutions. “Its RCS MaaP layer for telecoms is particularly strong, and alongside its wide-spread relationships with mobile operators globally, this will support the growth of RCS business messaging on a large scale,” notes Juniper Research.

Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, said: “RCS is the next SMS and provides a rich experience natively available on consumers’ phones. With Apple now supporting RCS, it has universal availability. As a result, RCS Business Messaging users and traffic will grow over the next five years. As pioneers in global omnichannel communications, we lead the market with innovative solutions, as our ranking in Juniper’s RCS Business Messaging Leaderboard demonstrates.”

Infobip introduced its RCS Business Messaging Solution to enable Mobile Network Operators and enterprises to create memorable customer experiences with rich conversational messages. It has also integrated AI capabilities, including Google Vertex AI, to enable businesses and brands to access conversational AI and AI-enabled chatbots on RCS Business Messaging.

Access the report at: https://apo-opa.co/3Z20rgJ

