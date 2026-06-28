As part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s State Visit to Seychelles from 27-29 June 2026, Prime Minister and the President of Seychelles, H.E. Dr. Patrick Herminie today held official talks at the State House in Victoria, Mahe.

2. ​The talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with the leaders agreeing to further strengthen cooperation in health, education, capacity building, digital transformation, sustainable development, social infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime security and defence. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including challenges in the Indian Ocean region, such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking and piracy. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the implementation of projects and initiatives under the Special Economic Package announced by India. Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting the development priorities of Seychelles and to further deepen the close and enduring partnership between the two countries.

3.​ Following the official talks, both leaders released a joint commemorative logo marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Several MoUs/agreements in the fields of Capacity Building, UPI, Health, Agriculture, Shipping, Space, Extradition and Line of Credit were exchanged thereafter. The amount of the Line of Credit stands at INR 1250 crores. The full list of MoUs/agreements may be seen here [link]. In addition, several announcements in the fields of food security, infrastructure, health, vocational training, maritime security and defence were made in support of the development needs of Seychelles. The details of these announcements may be seen here [link]. Seychelles also announced that it is joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure [CDRI].

4. ​Later in the day, Prime Minister addressed an Extraordinary Sitting of the National Assembly of Seychelles, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. In his address, he highlighted the historical bonds of friendship between India and Seychelles and underscored the shared values of democracy, rule of law and people-centric governance that guide the two countries. He noted that mutual trust and close cooperation have shaped a robust partnership spanning development cooperation, maritime security, technology, innovation, health and capacity building. Prime Minister also called for enhanced parliamentary exchanges between the two democracies. The full address of Prime Minister may be seen here [link]

5. The Leader of Opposition of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Bernard Georges, also called on Prime Minister. The two leaders discussed India-Seychelles bilateral ties and conveyed their strong support to further build the special friendship between the two countries.