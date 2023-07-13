Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran


Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, who has traveled to Zimbabwe at the official invitation of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, arrived at the Harare airport and was officially welcomed by his Zimbabwean counterpart.

An official welcoming ceremony is scheduled to be held at Harare airport. In an hour, a private meeting between the presidents of Iran and Zimbabwe will be held at the presidential palace of Zimbabwe, after which the signing ceremony of cooperation documents will be held, as well as a meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries.

