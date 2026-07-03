As part of the program initiated by the Communication Directorate of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the ECOWAS Club of Assane Seck University of Ziguinchor (UASZ) organized a major educational initiative for high school seniors preparing for the baccalaureate exams at Djignabo High School in Ziguinchor, Senegal, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

With the baccalaureate exams scheduled from June 30 to July 3, 2026, members of the ECOWAS Club at UASZ, under the leadership of their representative, Mr. Ahmet Ndo, considered it both timely and strategic to host a day of review and synthesis for the graduating students of Djignabo High School, in order to support them in their exam preparation.

Initially designed for students of that school, the initiative drew an exceptional turnout, with nearly 500 students coming from various localities across Casamance. This remarkable enthusiasm, amplified by the spread of information on social media, reflects both the relevance of the activity and the real need for student support during exam periods.

To ensure the pedagogical quality of the day, the organizers selected highly respected teachers, including Professor Arona Niang, a consultant in geopolitics and a renowned History-Geography teacher with strong influence in the educational community and on digital platforms, as well as Mr. Barry, a Philosophy teacher. Their expertise greatly contributed to achieving the goal of knowledge dissemination and consolidation.

Throughout the day, the facilitators alternated between motivational coaching sessions aimed at boosting students’ confidence and program synthesis sessions, allowing candidates to revisit key concepts covered during the school year.

Both the students and the teaching staff praised this high-value initiative, which reflects the ECOWAS Club’s commitment to education, youth support, and the promotion of academic excellence.

Through such actions, ECOWAS—via the ECOWAS Club of UASZ actively contributes to building a youth that is better prepared, more confident, and more engaged, in line with the values of solidarity, sharing, and development that the organization promotes.