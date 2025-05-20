Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita affirmed on Tuesday in Rabat that the Kingdom of Morocco, in light of its historical responsibility and its chairmanship of the Al-Quds Committee, considers the two-state solution as the cornerstone for ensuring the security and stability of the region.

Speaking at the opening of the fifth meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution—organized by the Kingdom of Morocco in partnership with the Kingdom of the Netherlands under the theme "Sustaining Momentum for the Peace Process: Lessons Learned, Success Stories and Steps Forward", MFA Bourita noted that the Two-State solution "is the only option where there are no losers, as everyone gains: Palestinians gain their freedom and dignity, Israelis their security and stability, and the entire region gains opportunities for development and progress."

The Minister stressed that the Two-State solution is neither an empty slogan nor a pretext for diplomatic posturing, but a moral commitment and a realistic political option that can no longer be postponed or subject to hesitation.

"In this context, wars have been waged and violence has afflicted all parties, never bringing about peace or lasting security. Today, it is imperative to translate this choice into a roadmap with a clear timeline and responsible steps,” he added.

According to MFA Bourita, it is evident that "some do lose from the implementation of this solution: extremists on all sides, who thrive on the conflict and live in its shadow. Also among the losers are those who trade in slogans and claim to support the Palestinian people without offering even a bag of rice, simply because they prefer the comfort of opposition over the responsibility of action."

He emphasized that the Two-State solution is not a fleeting idea but a historic choice endorsed by the international community for decades. Despite successive crises, this option remains the only viable path toward a just and lasting settlement, enabling the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Al-Quds as its capital.

Throughout the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Bourita recalled, this horizon has sometimes seemed within reach, and at other times more distant, but it remains the guiding compass toward a peaceful resolution for the benefit of both peoples and the wider region—one that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within internationally recognized borders.

In this regard, the Minister affirmed that Morocco, under the leadership of its Sovereigns, has always remained faithful to this vision. From the reign of the late His Majesty King Hassan II, may God rest his soul, to the reign of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, Moroccan diplomacy has consistently worked with determination and calm—sometimes in silence but always with wisdom and effectiveness—to bring viewpoints closer and increase the chances for a just peace.

MFA Bourita emphasized that His Majesty the King clearly outlined the parameters for overcoming the current deadlock in His address at the recent Arab Summit in Baghdad. These include the immediate cessation of military operations, viewed as both a humanitarian and political priority, and the need to confront attacks in the West Bank, including demolitions and forced displacements.

He added that it is also essential to ensure the unhindered and unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid, to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) so it can continue its humanitarian mission, and to launch an integrated reconstruction plan in accordance with the conclusions of the recent Cairo Summit, under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority and with Arab and international oversight.

Furthermore, MFA Bourita highlighted that the approach of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution rests on three main pillars. The first involves drawing on past successes to move toward a promising future. "We do not recall previous peace agreements to justify failures but to prove that peace is not a mirage, but a realistic prospect when the will to achieve it exists," he stated.

The second pillar aims to strengthen institutional support for the Palestinian National Authority, he added, noting that, the Authority under the leadership of President Mahmoud Abbas, remains the only viable partner, and reinforcing its capacities and legitimacy is essential to the success of the Two-State solution—not as a precondition for recognizing the Palestinian state, but because the sovereignty of peoples should never be conditional.

Regarding the third pillar, MFA Bourita stated that it involves embedding the economic dimension in the peace process, emphasizing that there can be no peace without a solid economic foundation. "The economy of peace" must serve as a vehicle for integration, a lever for coexistence, and a platform for launching joint projects, he said.

In this regard, he added, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency is well-positioned to play a central role in supporting the Palestinian national economy, as it has done for years in line with the directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee.

"But let’s be clear," he stressed, "no amount of economic support can substitute for a political solution. We do not want temporary painkillers, but rather a fundamental treatment of the conflict."

On this occasion, MFA Bourita called for enriching the "Compendium," which Morocco intends to present jointly with the Netherlands.

He also praised the leading role played by Saudi Arabia, Norway, and the European Union in driving this Alliance forward, while expressing Morocco’s support for the Franco-Saudi co-presidency of the High-Level Conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the Two-State solution, scheduled for next month in New York.

The Minister stressed that holding this meeting in a dramatic context marked by the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip is not just another diplomatic gathering, but a message of hope addressed to the peoples of the Middle East and a concrete step toward reviving the Two-State option to make it a tangible reality through effective measures.

At this crucial historical juncture, Bourita affirmed, "we believe that our Alliance can be part of the promising initiatives capable of injecting new momentum into peace efforts by proposing concrete measures and tangible actions to bring the political process to a more advanced level and thereby create the diplomatic dynamic needed to establish the Two-State solution as the only path to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace for the Palestinian cause."