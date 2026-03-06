Across Africa and beyond, women continue to shape and elevate the stories that define our societies. In celebration of International Women’s Month, CANAL+ pays tribute to the storytellers, athletes, mothers, creators, leaders and icons whose voices inspire millions of households across the continent.

The African entertainment industry is driven by women, actresses, directors, screenwriters and producers who bring depth and authenticity to every production. From captivating telenovelas and popular comedies to powerful drama series, female talent remains at the heart of the stories most loved by viewers on CANAL+ Group channels.

CANAL+ and its subsidiary MultiChoice have chosen to celebrate them through a dedicated campaign: “We are... because she is.” A 90-second spot, produced in both French and English will be broadcast on the Group’s channels and social media platforms in more than 35 countries across Africa.

Watch the promo here (https://apo-opa.co/4udkFmz)

As highlighted by Nomzamo Mbatha, actress in the series Shaka Ilembe, producer and influential cultural figure: “To be a woman in Africa means to be disruptive. There’s something inspiring, strong, and relentless about African women… and that resilience is what makes us unstoppable.”

To mark International Women’s Month, discover the power of storytelling and entertainment led by women through a selection of flagship programs such as Les Coups de la Vie – Season 4, The Penthouse – Season 2, and the new season of Nouvelle Reine, available on CANAL+ platform channels, as well as The Real Housewives franchise and Girls Trips (Mzansi Magic) on the DStv and GOtv platforms.