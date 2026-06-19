Impact Africa Consulting Limited’s (www.ImpactingAfrica.com)​ appointment as an ISSB Training Partner enables the company to deliver official ISSB Disclosure Training using IFRS Foundation-developed content. The training will support professionals, companies and institutions to build practical capability in applying IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards and preparing high-quality sustainability disclosures for investors, capital markets and other stakeholders.

Impact Africa Consulting Limited has been appointed as an official training partner to the IFRS Foundation, enabling the company to deliver official ISSB Disclosure Training to professionals and organisations seeking to strengthen their sustainability disclosure capability.

The appointment positions Impact Africa Consulting Limited to support corporate preparers, sustainability professionals, finance teams, risk managers, board members, consultants, assurance professionals and learners with practical training on the application of IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards. The training is designed to build confidence in understanding disclosure requirements, applying them in practice and improving the quality and consistency of sustainability-related financial disclosures.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Edward Mungai, Lead Consultant and Partner at Impact Africa Consulting Limited, said the accreditation marks an important milestone in the company’s commitment to strengthening sustainability practice in Africa.

“We are pleased to have been appointed as an ISSB Training Partner. This comes at a time when organisations across Africa are under growing pressure to improve the quality, consistency and credibility of sustainability disclosures. Through this training, we will support professionals and institutions to better understand the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards and apply them in ways that strengthen governance, reporting and engagement with investors and other stakeholders.”

ISSB Disclosure Training introduces corporate preparers and learners to the concepts and skills needed to navigate the sustainability disclosure landscape. The course is practical and application-focused, using IFRS Foundation-developed materials to provide consistent learning experience. Participants who successfully complete the training will receive a co-branded IFRS Foundation certificate.

The training will be delivered through in-person, live online and on-demand formats, allowing professionals and organisations to select options that suit their learning needs and schedules. It will also provide a strong foundation for participants who may wish to progress to the IFRS Foundation’s FSA Level I.

Solomon Irungu, Communication and External Relations Lead at Impact Africa Consulting Limited, said the appointment strengthens the company’s ability to support clients and partners in responding to the changing sustainability reporting landscape.

“This appointment expands our capacity to support organisations that are seeking to align with global sustainability disclosure expectations. It also strengthens our external engagement work by allowing us to provide structured, credible and practical training to professionals and institutions that are preparing for sustainability-related financial reporting.”

Participants who successfully complete the training will receive a co-branded certificate from the IFRS Foundation and Impact Africa Consulting Limited. They will also be well positioned to progress to the IFRS Foundation’s FSA® Level I Credential for further development in sustainability-informed financial analysis.

The appointment builds on Impact Africa Consulting Limited’s work in sustainability advisory, impact assessment and reporting, resource mobilization, training and capacity building. It also reinforces the company’s role in supporting businesses, development organisations and public institutions to adopt stronger sustainability practices and improve decision-making through credible data, reporting and disclosure.

Impact Africa Consulting Limited will announce training dates and registration details through its official website www.ImpactingAfrica.com as well as LinkedIn channels. Interested professionals and organisations may contact the company through contact@impactingafrica.com to register interest or request tailored institutional training.

Impact Africa Consulting Limited is a multidisciplinary development advisory firm operating at the intersection of Climate and Sustainability Advisory, Private Sector Development, Impact Measurement, and Organizational Capacity Strengthening.

For media inquiries, contact:

Impact Africa Consulting Limited

Email: lisa.matata@impactingafrica.com

Website: www.ImpactingAfrica.com