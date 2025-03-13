Ghana has introduced transformative policy reforms over the past decade, focusing on local content development, infrastructure and equipment modernization and investment. As a result, the country has seen a slate of projects being launched across mature sectors such as the gold, bauxite, manganese and diamond markets, as well as in emerging sectors like lithium, graphite, rare earth elements and iron ore.

Uniting policymakers, mining stakeholders and global partners in Accra, the upcoming Mining in Motion (MIM) conference will showcase how policy reform has impacted Ghana’s mineral market. Speakers will share updates on major projects, highlighting investment opportunities and collaborations.

Raw Bauxite Export Ban

Ghana announced plans to introduce a law banning the export of raw bauxite in June 2024. According to Samuel Abu Jinapor, Ghana’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, the law aims to support the monetization of Ghana’s estimated 900 million tons of bauxite reserves. By focusing on value addition, the law is expected to create employment, enhance downstream and midstream infrastructure development and increase revenue through the export of high-value bauxite products.

Green Minerals Policy

Ghana enacted the Green Minerals Policy in August 2023 to simplify entry for critical mineral industry players, foster local content development and establish a footprint in the global energy transition market. By addressing fiscal barriers, the policy is spurring new exploration and production projects. For instance, Atlantic Lithium Limited received an environmental permit from Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency for its Ewoyaa Lithium Project in September 2024, with first production slated for 2026.

Local Content and Participation Regulation

Ghana’s Local Content and Participation Regulation, introduced in 2020, mandate the use of Ghanaian expertise, goods, services and financing in mining. The laws have facilitated increased investments from global partners by promoting faster project deployment, providing easy access to a skilled and resilient workforce and ensuring seamless entry to market services. Electrochem Ghana Limited announced plans to expand its workforce by 3,000 to boost salt production to one million metric tons. China’s Zijin Mining Group seeks to acquire a stake in Newmont’s Akyem Gold Mine in a $1 billion acquisition deal. Canadian firm Asante Gold Corporation also announced a $525 million investment to fund its growth strategy within Ghana’s gold industry in October 2024. Meanwhile, Australian firm Atlantic Lithium is raising additional funding to untap Ghana’s lithium potential.

Equipment Tracking Regulations

Modernizing mining infrastructure is a focus of Ghana’s policy reforms. The Equipment Tracking Regulations of 2020 have enhanced operational efficiency by monitoring and regulating the use of earth-moving and mining equipment, contributing to more sustainable mining practices. As a result, production across the mining value chain has increased with the Minerals Income Investment Fund generating $1.02 billion in revenue from gold monetization in 2024. Mining firm Goldstone Resources also reported a 34% increase in gold production at the Homase Mine as a result of infrastructure modernization and mine expansion.

