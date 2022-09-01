Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has received a written message from HE President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to develop and promote them.

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with HE the Special Envoy of the Somali President for Humanitarian Affairs and Drought Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame.

