H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Abshir Omar Jama, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

During the meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi, the sides discussed means of enhancing ties between their countries.

They also exchanged views a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Jama's visit, and highlighted the brotherly ties that bind the UAE and Somalia, and their eagerness to boost their cooperation, to further their common interests and support efforts to achieve peace, stability and drive development in Somalia.

For his part, the Somalian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed his appreciation for the UAE's ongoing support of Somalia and its people, wishing for the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

He also affirmed that his country is keen on boosting its cooperation with the UAE in all fields, lauding the UAE's leading status regionally and globally.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.